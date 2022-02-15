Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.450-$0.650 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.50 billion-$1.60 billion.Amkor Technology also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.45-$0.65 EPS.

Shares of Amkor Technology stock traded up $1.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.12. The company had a trading volume of 56,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 990,689. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.27. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Amkor Technology has a 1-year low of $18.04 and a 1-year high of $29.50.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 9.56%. The business’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is 8.85%.

Separately, Sidoti started coverage on Amkor Technology in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $594,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John Charles Stone sold 9,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $234,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,375 shares of company stock worth $1,514,275. Insiders own 58.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Amkor Technology by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 111,180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 4,654 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Amkor Technology by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 4,747 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Amkor Technology by 231.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,257,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,774,000 after acquiring an additional 878,500 shares during the period. 38.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

