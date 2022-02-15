Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.45-$0.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.50-$1.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.39 billion.Amkor Technology also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.450-$0.650 EPS.

Shares of AMKR traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,686,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 990,689. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.53. Amkor Technology has a 12-month low of $18.04 and a 12-month high of $29.50.

Get Amkor Technology alerts:

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.85%.

Separately, Sidoti began coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

In other Amkor Technology news, EVP John Charles Stone sold 9,375 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $234,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Megan Faust sold 5,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total transaction of $123,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,375 shares of company stock worth $1,514,275. 58.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 231.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,257,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,774,000 after purchasing an additional 878,500 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 111,180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 4,654 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 4,747 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.17% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amkor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amkor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.