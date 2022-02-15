AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. AMMO had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 13.69%.

POWW stock opened at $4.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $534.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.15 and a beta of -0.61. AMMO has a 12 month low of $3.95 and a 12 month high of $10.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.05.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AMMO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POWW. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AMMO by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,467,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,996,000 after acquiring an additional 61,250 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in AMMO by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,367,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,456,000 after buying an additional 137,307 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AMMO by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 598,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after purchasing an additional 4,541 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of AMMO by 53.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 517,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after purchasing an additional 181,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in AMMO by 48.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 225,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 73,603 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.34% of the company’s stock.

AMMO Company Profile

Ammo, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells ammunition and ammunition component products for use in handguns and long guns in the United States and internationally. The company offers STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; One Precise Shot ammunition, which is designed to meet various engagement scenarios experienced by law enforcement personnel in the line of duty; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition that is designed primarily for suppressed firearms.

