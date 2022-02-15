Anaconda Mining Inc. (TSE:ANX) Director Jonathan W. Fitzgerald Sells 60,000 Shares

Anaconda Mining Inc. (TSE:ANX) Director Jonathan W. Fitzgerald sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.80, for a total value of C$48,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 510,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$408,000.

Shares of ANX opened at C$0.86 on Tuesday. Anaconda Mining Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.50 and a twelve month high of C$1.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$154.69 million and a P/E ratio of -28.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Separately, Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$1.30 price target on shares of Anaconda Mining in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Anaconda Mining Inc operates as a gold mining, development, and exploration company in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Point Rousse project comprising 6 mining leases and 7 mineral licenses with a total of 5,552 hectares located in the Baie Verte Mining District, Newfoundland; and the Goldboro Gold project comprising 37 contiguous claims covering an area of 592 hectares situated to the northeast of Halifax, Nova Scotia.

