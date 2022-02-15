Anaconda Mining Inc. (TSE:ANX) Director Jonathan W. Fitzgerald Sells 60,000 Shares

Posted by on Feb 15th, 2022

Anaconda Mining Inc. (TSE:ANX) Director Jonathan W. Fitzgerald sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.80, for a total value of C$48,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 510,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$408,000.

Shares of ANX opened at C$0.86 on Tuesday. Anaconda Mining Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.50 and a twelve month high of C$1.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$154.69 million and a P/E ratio of -28.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Separately, Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$1.30 price target on shares of Anaconda Mining in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

About Anaconda Mining

Anaconda Mining Inc operates as a gold mining, development, and exploration company in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Point Rousse project comprising 6 mining leases and 7 mineral licenses with a total of 5,552 hectares located in the Baie Verte Mining District, Newfoundland; and the Goldboro Gold project comprising 37 contiguous claims covering an area of 592 hectares situated to the northeast of Halifax, Nova Scotia.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Anaconda Mining (TSE:ANX)

