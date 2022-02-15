Analysts Anticipate Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) to report earnings per share of $0.01 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Antares Pharma’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.02. Antares Pharma reported earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Antares Pharma will report full-year earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.11. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.24. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Antares Pharma.
Several research firms recently weighed in on ATRS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Antares Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Antares Pharma from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th.
ATRS stock opened at $3.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.23. Antares Pharma has a 52-week low of $3.11 and a 52-week high of $5.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $617.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.52.
About Antares Pharma
Antares Pharma, Inc is a combination drug device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies. Its proprietary products include XYOSTED injection, OTREXUP injection for subcutaneous use, and Sumatriptan injection.
