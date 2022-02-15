Analysts Anticipate Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) Will Post Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) will announce earnings per share of ($0.15) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Aurora Cannabis’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.18). Aurora Cannabis reported earnings of ($0.24) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Aurora Cannabis will report full year earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.59). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.31). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Aurora Cannabis.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$9.25 to C$6.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Aurora Cannabis from C$10.75 to C$7.60 in a research note on Friday. Finally, decreased their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.98.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in Aurora Cannabis by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 11,435,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,897,000 after buying an additional 169,935 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Aurora Cannabis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Aurora Cannabis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $502,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Aurora Cannabis by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 934,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,206,000 after buying an additional 56,423 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ACB traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.55. 105,109 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,622,668. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.35. The stock has a market cap of $903.50 million, a P/E ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 2.93. Aurora Cannabis has a one year low of $3.71 and a one year high of $14.09. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile

Aurora Cannabis, Inc engages in the production, distribution and sale of cannabis products. It also produces and sells indoor cultivation systems and hemp related food products. The company was founded by Terry Booth and Steve Dobler on December 21, 2006 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

