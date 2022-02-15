Analysts Anticipate Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Will Announce Earnings of $2.18 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) to report earnings of $2.18 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Avery Dennison’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.27. Avery Dennison reported earnings per share of $2.40 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avery Dennison will report full year earnings of $9.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.50 to $9.75. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $10.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.15 to $10.67. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Avery Dennison.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 42.63% and a net margin of 8.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.27 EPS.

AVY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Avery Dennison from $232.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.70.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVY stock opened at $181.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $204.98 and a 200 day moving average of $212.59. Avery Dennison has a 1 year low of $168.47 and a 1 year high of $229.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions, and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

