Analysts Anticipate Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) to Post $0.07 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) will announce $0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Harsco’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.08. Harsco posted earnings per share of $0.12 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harsco will report full year earnings of $0.52 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.88. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Harsco.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HSC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Argus lowered Harsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their price target on Harsco from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

NYSE:HSC traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.24. 361,852 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 328,379. Harsco has a twelve month low of $13.29 and a twelve month high of $23.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.74.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HSC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harsco in the fourth quarter valued at $36,232,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Harsco by 48,112.6% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,933,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,770,000 after buying an additional 1,929,315 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Harsco by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,445,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,278,000 after buying an additional 1,757,673 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Harsco by 1,233.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,127,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,835,000 after buying an additional 1,042,604 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harsco in the fourth quarter valued at $15,058,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the following business segments: Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Environmental provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries.

