Analysts Anticipate Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.41 Billion

Analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) will announce $1.41 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ingersoll Rand’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.38 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.45 billion. Ingersoll Rand posted sales of $1.51 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand will report full year sales of $5.15 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.11 billion to $5.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $5.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.59 billion to $5.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ingersoll Rand.

Several analysts have issued reports on IR shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

In other news, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 6,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total transaction of $418,180.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,794,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,401,138,000 after buying an additional 3,435,590 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 22,490,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,133,770,000 after buying an additional 4,886,193 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Ingersoll Rand by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,903,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,104,155,000 after purchasing an additional 835,899 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Ingersoll Rand by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,710,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $972,025,000 after purchasing an additional 404,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,645,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $738,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605,150 shares during the period. 95.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ingersoll Rand stock traded up $1.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $55.11. 2,739,782 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,120,706. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Ingersoll Rand has a 52-week low of $42.00 and a 52-week high of $62.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.51. The company has a market capitalization of $22.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.11 and a beta of 1.48.

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

