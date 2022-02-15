Analysts Anticipate Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) to Announce $2.03 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) will announce $2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Masonite International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.17. Masonite International posted earnings of $1.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 61.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Masonite International will report full year earnings of $8.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.05 to $8.10. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $9.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.21 to $9.92. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Masonite International.

Get Masonite International alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on DOOR. Zacks Investment Research raised Masonite International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Masonite International from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Masonite International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.00.

Shares of Masonite International stock opened at $96.14 on Friday. Masonite International has a one year low of $91.29 and a one year high of $132.22. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $108.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DOOR. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in Masonite International during the third quarter worth $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Masonite International during the third quarter worth $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Masonite International during the third quarter worth $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Masonite International during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in Masonite International by 85.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.63% of the company’s stock.

Masonite International Company Profile

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Masonite International (DOOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Masonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.