Analysts Anticipate The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) to Post $0.07 EPS

Equities research analysts expect The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) to post $0.07 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Lion Electric’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.05). The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Lion Electric will report full-year earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.22). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.12). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Lion Electric.

Get Lion Electric alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Lion Electric from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on Lion Electric from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lion Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on Lion Electric from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lion Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.85.

Shares of NYSE LEV traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.94. 567,932 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 816,407. Lion Electric has a 52 week low of $7.20 and a 52 week high of $24.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.20.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lion Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $275,000. Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Lion Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $302,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Lion Electric by 110.2% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 124,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 65,020 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Lion Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $23,881,000. Finally, Yaupon Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Lion Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,720,000. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lion Electric Company Profile

The Lion Electric Company manufactures all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. It primarily offers buses and trucks. The company is based in Saint-JÃ©rÃ´me, Canada.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lion Electric (LEV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lion Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lion Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.