Analysts Expect Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) to Post $0.46 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Barnes Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.46. Barnes Group posted earnings per share of $0.36 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Barnes Group will report full year earnings of $1.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $1.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $2.35. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Barnes Group.

B has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Barnes Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Barnes Group in the 1st quarter valued at $347,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Barnes Group in the 1st quarter valued at $734,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Barnes Group in the 1st quarter valued at $3,425,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Barnes Group by 2.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Barnes Group by 13.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE B opened at $46.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.66. Barnes Group has a 52 week low of $40.46 and a 52 week high of $57.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 23rd. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions, serving a wide range of end markets and customers. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions, force and motion control, and the automation and engineered components business units.

