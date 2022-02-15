Analysts Expect ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.90 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) will announce sales of $1.90 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for ICON Public’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.88 billion and the highest is $1.91 billion. ICON Public reported sales of $760.23 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 149.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ICON Public will report full-year sales of $5.50 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.48 billion to $5.51 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $7.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.90 billion to $7.95 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ICON Public.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of ICON Public from $242.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $234.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ICON Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of ICON Public from $315.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.67.

Shares of ICON Public stock opened at $255.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $278.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $269.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.82 billion, a PE ratio of 65.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. ICON Public has a twelve month low of $168.76 and a twelve month high of $313.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ICLR. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in ICON Public by 223.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in ICON Public by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 168 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in ICON Public during the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in ICON Public by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ICON Public during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000.

ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.

