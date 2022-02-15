Analysts Set American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) PT at $4.95

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.95.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AHOTF. dropped their target price on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. National Bank Financial started coverage on American Hotel Income Properties REIT in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. TD Securities started coverage on American Hotel Income Properties REIT in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, National Bankshares started coverage on American Hotel Income Properties REIT in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company.

Get American Hotel Income Properties REIT alerts:

Shares of AHOTF stock opened at $3.19 on Friday. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a fifty-two week low of $2.51 and a fifty-two week high of $3.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.22.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP engages in investing in hotel real estate properties. It operates through the Premium Branded Hotels and the Economy Lodging Hotels segments. The Premium Branded Hotels segment provides premium branded, select-service hotel properties that have franchise agreements with international hotel brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and IHG.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Hotel Income Properties REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Hotel Income Properties REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.