Analysts Set Arhaus Inc (NASDAQ:ARHS) PT at $15.00

Arhaus Inc (NASDAQ:ARHS) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ARHS. Barclays began coverage on shares of Arhaus in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Arhaus in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of Arhaus in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Arhaus in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Arhaus in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

In other Arhaus news, CEO John P. Reed acquired 10,000 shares of Arhaus stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Lisa Chi acquired 3,000 shares of Arhaus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.99 per share, with a total value of $32,970.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 93,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,078,670 in the last quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Arhaus during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Arhaus during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arhaus during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arhaus during the 4th quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arhaus in the fourth quarter worth about $174,000. Institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARHS opened at $7.47 on Friday. Arhaus has a 1-year low of $7.46 and a 1-year high of $14.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.22.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The business had revenue of $203.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.25 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arhaus will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Arhaus

Arhaus Inc is a lifestyle brand and omni-channel retailer of premium home furnishings. The company offers assortment of heirloom quality products. Arhaus Inc is based in BOSTON HEIGHTS, Ohio.

