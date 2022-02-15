Analysts Set Expectations for Constellation Software Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:CSU)

Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU) – Equities researchers at Raymond James issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Constellation Software in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James analyst S. Li anticipates that the company will earn $14.07 per share for the quarter. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $2,200.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Constellation Software’s Q2 2022 earnings at $14.85 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $16.15 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $19.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $75.20 EPS.

CSU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Constellation Software from C$2,400.00 to C$2,500.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Constellation Software from C$2,700.00 to C$2,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank increased their target price on Constellation Software from C$2,400.00 to C$2,500.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Constellation Software from C$2,100.00 to C$2,350.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Constellation Software from C$2,400.00 to C$2,900.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Software has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$2,478.57.

Shares of TSE CSU opened at C$2,126.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$45.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.86. Constellation Software has a 52-week low of C$1,601.10 and a 52-week high of C$2,385.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$2,190.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2,147.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $1.80 per share. This is an increase from Constellation Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Constellation Software’s dividend payout ratio is 20.03%.

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in the United States, Canada, Italy, Germany, India, United Kingdom, Brazil, Switzerland, Austria, Israel, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector.

