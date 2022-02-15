Analysts Set IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Price Target at $676.20

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $671.83.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IDXX shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $650.00 price target on the stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Shares of IDXX stock traded up $5.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $510.87. 475,322 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 574,784. The firm has a market cap of $43.32 billion, a PE ratio of 59.33, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.05. IDEXX Laboratories has a 1 year low of $460.36 and a 1 year high of $706.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $564.71 and a 200 day moving average of $619.56.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $801.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.83 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 102.84%. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. Analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 4,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $633.00, for a total value of $2,908,635.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Western Financial Corporation lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,370,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 4,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,613,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.