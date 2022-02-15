Analysts Set Lundin Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:FTMNF) PT at $14.56

Shares of Lundin Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:FTMNF) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.56.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank cut Lundin Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$13.00 to C$11.75 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$13.75 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Lundin Gold stock opened at $7.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.31. Lundin Gold has a 12-month low of $6.92 and a 12-month high of $11.51.

Lundin Gold, Inc is a natural resource mining company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, base, and precious metal properties. It focuses on the operation of Fruta del Norte project. The company was founded on July 25, 1986 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

