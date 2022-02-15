Analysts Set MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Target Price at $72.36

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.36.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MXL shares. Northland Securities lifted their price target on MaxLinear from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on MaxLinear from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on MaxLinear from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th.

Get MaxLinear alerts:

In other news, VP William Kelly Jones sold 12,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total transaction of $891,126.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel A. Artusi sold 12,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.95, for a total value of $794,273.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 14.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 27,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in MaxLinear by 333.7% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 37,491 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 28,846 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in MaxLinear by 3.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 61,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in MaxLinear by 19.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 159,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,758,000 after acquiring an additional 26,230 shares during the period. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in MaxLinear in the third quarter valued at about $7,077,000. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MXL traded up $4.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $63.42. The stock had a trading volume of 23,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,147. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -418.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.03. MaxLinear has a one year low of $30.47 and a one year high of $77.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.81.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $247.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.71 million. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 26.85% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Research analysts forecast that MaxLinear will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

About MaxLinear

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.