Analysts Set Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX) PT at £127.98

Shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is £127.98 ($173.18).

A number of research firms have recently commented on SPX. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a £151 ($204.33) price objective on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and set a £115 ($155.62) price objective on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Spirax-Sarco Engineering from £150.50 ($203.65) to £135.90 ($183.90) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of SPX stock opened at £122.45 ($165.70) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of £144.27 and a 200 day moving average of £152.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.13. The stock has a market cap of £9.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 43.53. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a twelve month low of £105.20 ($142.35) and a twelve month high of £172.25 ($233.09).

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes, heaters, and systems; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

