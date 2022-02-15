Analysts Set Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) Target Price at $5.56

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.56.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TNEYF. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.50 to C$5.75 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. lifted their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th.

Shares of TNEYF stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.93. 86,194 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,322. Tamarack Valley Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $4.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.80.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. is an oil and gas exploration and production company, which engages in the identification, evaluation, and operation of resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. Its portfolio includes Cardium Oil, and Viking Oil. The company was founded on March 6, 2002 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

