Analysts Set Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) PT at $9.38

Shares of Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.38.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

WKHS opened at $3.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $497.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 2.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.09 and its 200 day moving average is $6.48. Workhorse Group has a 12-month low of $2.70 and a 12-month high of $36.45.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Workhorse Group during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC grew its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 109.8% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,561 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Workhorse Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workhorse Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 35.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Workhorse Group

Workhorse Group, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of sustainable solutions to the commercial transportation sector. It operates as an original equipment manufacturer, which designs and builds battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. The firm also creates all-electric delivery trucks and drone systems.

