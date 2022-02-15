Analysts Set Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) PT at $9.38

Shares of Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.38.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.
WKHS opened at $3.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $497.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 2.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.09 and its 200 day moving average is $6.48. Workhorse Group has a 12-month low of $2.70 and a 12-month high of $36.45.
About Workhorse Group
Workhorse Group, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of sustainable solutions to the commercial transportation sector. It operates as an original equipment manufacturer, which designs and builds battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. The firm also creates all-electric delivery trucks and drone systems.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Workhorse Group (WKHS)
- Will These 3 Oil Stocks Keep Gushing Higher?
- MarketBeat Podcast; Should You Be Buying the Dips or Be Defensive in 2022?
- 3 Stocks to Buy if Russia Invades Ukraine
- Upland Software is a Low-Bar Play
- Follow The Institutional Money To Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
Receive News & Ratings for Workhorse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workhorse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.