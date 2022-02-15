Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Bechtle (BC8)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Bechtle (ETR: BC8) in the last few weeks:

2/11/2022 – Bechtle was given a new €57.00 ($64.77) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

2/11/2022 – Bechtle was given a new €53.00 ($60.23) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

2/11/2022 – Bechtle was given a new €72.00 ($81.82) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

2/10/2022 – Bechtle was given a new €76.00 ($86.36) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

2/10/2022 – Bechtle was given a new €71.00 ($80.68) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

2/10/2022 – Bechtle was given a new €63.00 ($71.59) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Bechtle stock traded up €0.01 ($0.01) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting €47.08 ($53.50). 438,535 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,276. Bechtle AG has a 12-month low of €45.82 ($52.07) and a 12-month high of €69.56 ($79.05). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €57.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is €72.07.

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

