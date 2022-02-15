Analyzing Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) & Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN)

Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN) and Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Advent Technologies has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Microvast has a beta of 0.31, suggesting that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

40.2% of Advent Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.0% of Microvast shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.1% of Advent Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 21.0% of Microvast shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Advent Technologies and Microvast, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advent Technologies 1 1 1 0 2.00 Microvast 1 1 0 0 1.50

Advent Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $18.67, indicating a potential upside of 424.34%. Microvast has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 9.37%. Given Advent Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Advent Technologies is more favorable than Microvast.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Advent Technologies and Microvast’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advent Technologies $880,000.00 207.35 -$100.21 million N/A N/A Microvast N/A N/A -$2.42 million N/A N/A

Microvast has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Advent Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Advent Technologies and Microvast’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advent Technologies N/A -144.10% -87.46% Microvast N/A -63.31% -24.50%

Summary

Advent Technologies beats Microvast on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Advent Technologies

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. operates as an advanced materials and technology development company. It develops, manufactures and assembles hydrogen fuel cell components. The company is headquartered in Boston, MA.

About Microvast

Tuscan Holdings Corp. have entered into a definitive merger agreement with Microvast Inc.

