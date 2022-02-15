Analyzing Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) and BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO)

Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) and BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Xenetic Biosciences and BridgeBio Pharma’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xenetic Biosciences $440,000.00 28.63 -$10.89 million ($0.56) -1.68 BridgeBio Pharma $8.25 million 152.37 -$448.72 million ($3.91) -2.18

Xenetic Biosciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BridgeBio Pharma. BridgeBio Pharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Xenetic Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Xenetic Biosciences and BridgeBio Pharma, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Xenetic Biosciences 0 0 0 0 N/A BridgeBio Pharma 0 0 8 0 3.00

BridgeBio Pharma has a consensus price target of $55.29, indicating a potential upside of 547.37%. Given BridgeBio Pharma’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe BridgeBio Pharma is more favorable than Xenetic Biosciences.

Volatility and Risk

Xenetic Biosciences has a beta of 2.47, suggesting that its stock price is 147% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BridgeBio Pharma has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Xenetic Biosciences and BridgeBio Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xenetic Biosciences -511.13% -37.58% -35.03% BridgeBio Pharma -939.99% N/A -58.51%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.5% of Xenetic Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.5% of BridgeBio Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.6% of Xenetic Biosciences shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.2% of BridgeBio Pharma shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

BridgeBio Pharma beats Xenetic Biosciences on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Xenetic Biosciences

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing XCART, a personalized CAR T platform technology engineered to target patient-specific tumor neoantigens. The Company is initially advancing cell-based therapeutics targeting the unique B-cell receptor on the surface of an individual patient’s malignant tumor cells for the treatment of B-cell lymphomas. XCART has the potential to fuel a robust pipeline of therapeutic assets targeting high-value oncology indications.

About BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

