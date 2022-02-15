Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $14.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.06% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “ANAVEX LIFE SCIENCES CORP. is an emerging biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of novel drug targets for the treatment of cancer and neurological diseases. The company’s proprietary SIGMACEPTOR Discovery Platform involves the rational drug design of compounds that fulfill specific criteria based on unmet market needs and new scientific advances. Selected drug candidates demonstrate high, non-exclusive affinity for sigma receptors, which are involved in the modulation of multiple cellular biochemical signaling pathways. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AVXL. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Anavex Life Sciences from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.43.

NASDAQ AVXL traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.72. 798,339 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,438,095. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.60. Anavex Life Sciences has a 52 week low of $9.93 and a 52 week high of $31.50. The stock has a market cap of $968.95 million, a PE ratio of -24.00 and a beta of 0.71.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Anavex Life Sciences will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 2.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,433,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,575,000 after purchasing an additional 120,633 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,071,973 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,794 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,647,993 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,393,000 after acquiring an additional 254,335 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,297,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,496,000 after acquiring an additional 99,262 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 706,481 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,251,000 after acquiring an additional 23,625 shares during the period. 27.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of different therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases. Its lead compound, ANAVEX2-73, is being developed to treat Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease and central nervous system diseases, including Rett syndrome.

