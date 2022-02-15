Ancora Advisors LLC Buys 543 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 16.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,784 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 55,073 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $18,809,000 after acquiring an additional 4,095 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 213,876 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $77,028,000 after purchasing an additional 23,939 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 342,220 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $123,251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,816 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 14,072 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,068,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NOC. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Northrop Grumman from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $335.00 to $399.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wolfe Research downgraded Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $412.18.

Northrop Grumman stock opened at $390.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $385.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $372.49. The company has a market cap of $60.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.84. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $288.08 and a fifty-two week high of $408.97.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 19.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.59 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.40%.

In other news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.54, for a total value of $155,231.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.