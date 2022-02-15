Ancora Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) by 500.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,310 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,426 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $1,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 2,197.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 6,020 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 279.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 79,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,995,000 after purchasing an additional 58,592 shares during the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 681.9% in the 3rd quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 9,867 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 499.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,169,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,412,000 after purchasing an additional 974,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 607.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 7,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 6,541 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IHI opened at $58.35 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.44 and a fifty-two week high of $67.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.53.

