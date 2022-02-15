Ancora Advisors LLC Has $1.71 Million Stock Position in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,215 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Cavco Industries worth $1,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVCO. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,247 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 744,346 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $165,386,000 after purchasing an additional 13,142 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 165,311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,730,000 after purchasing an additional 4,358 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 19,659 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,368,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 322,889 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,743,000 after buying an additional 19,785 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cavco Industries stock opened at $284.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.46 and a fifty-two week high of $327.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $291.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $270.27. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 1.11.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $1.86. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 19.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CVCO shares. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Cavco Industries from $305.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Cavco Industries from $255.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $338.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Cavco Industries, Inc engages in the development of residential modular structures. It offers manufactured homes, modular homes, park model RVs and cabins, commercial structures, mortgage lending, and insurance. The firm’s brands include Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor and Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle and Destiny.

