Ancora Advisors LLC Has $1.99 Million Stock Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 763 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates raised its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 7,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet North America Advisors SA raised its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 130,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,834,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GDX opened at $33.09 on Tuesday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $28.83 and a one year high of $40.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.74.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

