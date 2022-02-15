Ancora Advisors LLC Purchases 14,365 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 67.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 14,365 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Bank & Trust increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 5.9% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 3.7% in the third quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 7,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 3.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 0.4% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 83,301 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,070,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 0.9% in the third quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,625 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 6,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.59 per share, for a total transaction of $213,540.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP William C. Carroll sold 3,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $143,486.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on DAL. Bank of America upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Argus upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Susquehanna upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.06.

NYSE:DAL opened at $41.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.93 and a beta of 1.24. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.40 and a 1 year high of $52.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.92, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 129.80% and a net margin of 0.93%. The firm had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.53) EPS. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

