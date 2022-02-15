Ancora Advisors LLC Purchases 14,365 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 67.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 35,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,365 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the third quarter valued at about $10,380,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 0.4% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 83,301 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,070,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 0.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,822,312 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $375,918,000 after buying an additional 32,374 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 0.8% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 59,727 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,545,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the third quarter worth about $890,000. 63.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on DAL. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group upgraded Delta Air Lines to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.06.

In other Delta Air Lines news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 3,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $143,486.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director David S. Taylor acquired 6,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.59 per share, for a total transaction of $213,540.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE DAL opened at $41.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.86 billion, a PE ratio of 99.93 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.92, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.40 and a 1-year high of $52.28.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 129.80% and a net margin of 0.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.53) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

