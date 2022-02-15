Ancora Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Ancora Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Markel were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Markel by 109.1% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Markel during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Markel in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Markel in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its holdings in shares of Markel by 23.5% in the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 84 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Markel stock opened at $1,235.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. Markel Co. has a 52-week low of $1,062.11 and a 52-week high of $1,343.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,236.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,251.56.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $17.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.93 by $1.90. Markel had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 6.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $15.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Markel Co. will post 75.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Markel from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of Markel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Markel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,443.33.

In related news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 25 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,251.30 per share, for a total transaction of $31,282.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 65 shares of Markel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,266.38, for a total transaction of $82,314.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

