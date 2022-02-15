Ancora Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE)

Ancora Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) by 77.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 109,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 378,459 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Whole Earth Brands were worth $1,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Whole Earth Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. FORA Capital LLC grew its stake in Whole Earth Brands by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Whole Earth Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in Whole Earth Brands by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 10,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Whole Earth Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Whole Earth Brands stock opened at $9.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.31. The company has a market cap of $354.37 million, a PE ratio of -51.16 and a beta of 0.44. Whole Earth Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.87 and a fifty-two week high of $14.95.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FREE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Whole Earth Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Cowen initiated coverage on Whole Earth Brands in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Whole Earth Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

Act II Global Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to focus on the business of following sector: consumer packaged goods, consumables and hospitality including restaurants. The company was founded on August 16, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

