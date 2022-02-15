Ancora Advisors LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of PCSB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PCSB)

Ancora Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of PCSB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PCSB) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in PCSB Financial were worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of PCSB Financial by 140.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in PCSB Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in PCSB Financial by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in PCSB Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $269,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PCSB Financial by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 16,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 4,483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael P. Goldrick sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $94,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ PCSB opened at $18.72 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. PCSB Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $15.60 and a 12 month high of $20.75. The stock has a market cap of $287.07 million, a PE ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 0.65.

PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. PCSB Financial had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 24.60%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. PCSB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.30%.

PCSB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. Through its subsidiary PCSB Bank, it provides banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Loans, Commercial Mortgage Loans, Construction Loans, Commercial Loans, Home Equity Lines of Credit, and Consumer and Overdraft Loans.

