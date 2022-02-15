Ancora Advisors LLC Sells 185 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Ancora Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Markel were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Markel by 109.1% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Markel during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Markel during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Markel during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its holdings in Markel by 23.5% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 84 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Markel news, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 65 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,266.38, for a total transaction of $82,314.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 25 shares of Markel stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,251.30 per share, for a total transaction of $31,282.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Markel stock opened at $1,235.50 on Tuesday. Markel Co. has a 12-month low of $1,062.11 and a 12-month high of $1,343.56. The company has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,236.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,251.56.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $17.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.93 by $1.90. Markel had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 6.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $15.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Markel Co. will post 75.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MKL shares. Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of Markel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Markel from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Markel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,443.33.

Markel Profile

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

