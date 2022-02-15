Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Position Boosted by Horizon Investments LLC

Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AON. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AON in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of AON by 327.5% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered shares of AON from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $288.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of AON from $326.00 to $321.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of AON in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $313.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of AON from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of AON from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $301.06.

In other news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 197 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $58,115.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Byron Spruell bought 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $296.32 per share, for a total transaction of $59,264.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AON opened at $279.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.67 billion, a PE ratio of 50.25 and a beta of 0.91. Aon plc has a one year low of $221.82 and a one year high of $326.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $285.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $289.91.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.37. AON had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 67.50%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. AON’s payout ratio is 36.62%.

About AON

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

