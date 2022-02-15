Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.80.

AIRC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

In related news, General Counsel Lisa R. Cohn sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total transaction of $836,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Terry Considine sold 31,052 shares of Apartment Income REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $1,657,555.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in Apartment Income REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at $241,089,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 26,851,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,781 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter worth about $78,330,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,243,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,014,000 after purchasing an additional 953,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 374.2% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 984,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,713,000 after purchasing an additional 777,183 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIRC traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $52.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,229. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.11 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Apartment Income REIT has a fifty-two week low of $40.05 and a fifty-two week high of $55.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Apartment Income REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -382.61%.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

