Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Insider Sells $77,968.80 in Stock

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) insider Lukas Scheibler sold 1,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total value of $77,968.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Lukas Scheibler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 8th, Lukas Scheibler sold 10,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00.

On Monday, January 31st, Lukas Scheibler sold 1,233 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total value of $47,433.51.

NASDAQ APLS opened at $44.98 on Tuesday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.50 and a fifty-two week high of $73.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 1.62.

APLS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.47.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 25,339.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 545,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,487,000 after buying an additional 543,529 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 108,437.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 17,350 shares during the period. Acuta Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 160,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,144,000 after purchasing an additional 47,339 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,549,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,431,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

