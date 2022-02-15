Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Insider Sells $77,968.80 in Stock

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) insider Lukas Scheibler sold 1,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total value of $77,968.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Lukas Scheibler also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, February 8th, Lukas Scheibler sold 10,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00.
- On Monday, January 31st, Lukas Scheibler sold 1,233 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total value of $47,433.51.
NASDAQ APLS opened at $44.98 on Tuesday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.50 and a fifty-two week high of $73.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 1.62.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 25,339.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 545,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,487,000 after buying an additional 543,529 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 108,437.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 17,350 shares during the period. Acuta Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 160,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,144,000 after purchasing an additional 47,339 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,549,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,431,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.05% of the company’s stock.
Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.
