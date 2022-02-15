Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 11th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th.

Apollo Global Management has raised its dividend by 8.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Apollo Global Management has a payout ratio of 34.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Apollo Global Management to earn $5.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.8%.

Apollo Global Management stock opened at $65.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.60. Apollo Global Management has a one year low of $45.40 and a one year high of $81.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.60.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.04). Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 33.52% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $597.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on APO shares. Oppenheimer cut shares of Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Argus increased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.10.

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.29, for a total transaction of $1,425,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joshua Harris sold 218,883 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.23, for a total transaction of $15,372,153.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 259,459 shares of company stock worth $18,272,841. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

