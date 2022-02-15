Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 19.5% over the last three years.

Get Apollo Tactical Income Fund alerts:

Shares of AIF opened at $14.64 on Tuesday. Apollo Tactical Income Fund has a 52 week low of $14.52 and a 52 week high of $16.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.62.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Apollo Tactical Income Fund stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) by 21.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,015 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,143 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Apollo Tactical Income Fund were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, increased their price objective on shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

About Apollo Tactical Income Fund

Apollo Tactical Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company. It engages in the investments in a portfolio of loans, bonds, and other credit instruments. The firm aims to seek current income and preserve capital. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Tactical Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Tactical Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.