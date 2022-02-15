AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.32 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) to report sales of $2.32 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for AppHarvest’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.30 million to $2.34 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AppHarvest will report full year sales of $0.00 for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $39.17 million, with estimates ranging from $38.44 million to $39.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover AppHarvest.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AppHarvest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in AppHarvest by 88.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,515,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121,347 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in AppHarvest by 36.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 412,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,598,000 after purchasing an additional 110,605 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in AppHarvest in the second quarter valued at approximately $422,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in AppHarvest by 864.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 68,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 61,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in AppHarvest in the second quarter valued at approximately $275,000. 41.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of APPH stock opened at $3.03 on Tuesday. AppHarvest has a 1 year low of $2.62 and a 1 year high of $39.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.97. The company has a current ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

AppHarvest Company Profile

AppHarvest, Inc, a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

