AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.32 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) will report sales of $2.32 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for AppHarvest’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.34 million and the lowest is $2.30 million. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.
On average, analysts expect that AppHarvest will report full year sales of $0.00 for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $39.17 million, with estimates ranging from $38.44 million to $39.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow AppHarvest.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AppHarvest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.
APPH opened at $3.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.53, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.97. AppHarvest has a fifty-two week low of $2.62 and a fifty-two week high of $39.50.
AppHarvest Company Profile
AppHarvest, Inc, a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.
