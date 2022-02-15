AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.32 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) will report sales of $2.32 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for AppHarvest’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.34 million and the lowest is $2.30 million. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that AppHarvest will report full year sales of $0.00 for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $39.17 million, with estimates ranging from $38.44 million to $39.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow AppHarvest.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AppHarvest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AppHarvest by 88.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,515,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,245,000 after buying an additional 2,121,347 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AppHarvest by 36.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 412,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,598,000 after buying an additional 110,605 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of AppHarvest in the second quarter valued at approximately $422,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of AppHarvest by 864.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 68,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 61,713 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of AppHarvest in the second quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Institutional investors own 41.38% of the company’s stock.

APPH opened at $3.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.53, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.97. AppHarvest has a fifty-two week low of $2.62 and a fifty-two week high of $39.50.

AppHarvest Company Profile

AppHarvest, Inc, a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

