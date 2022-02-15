Appian (APPN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 17th. Analysts expect Appian to post earnings of ($0.29) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Appian stock opened at $54.29 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.73. Appian has a 52-week low of $46.85 and a 52-week high of $236.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of -55.40 and a beta of 1.76.

Get Appian alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Appian from $87.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Appian from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Appian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on Appian from $90.00 to $47.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Appian from $116.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.33.

In other Appian news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 126,350 shares of Appian stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.34 per share, for a total transaction of $7,371,259.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Michael G. Devine bought 400 shares of Appian stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $66.19 per share, with a total value of $26,476.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 153,650 shares of company stock valued at $8,711,032. Corporate insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APPN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Appian by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Appian by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 156,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,472,000 after purchasing an additional 8,925 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Appian in the 4th quarter valued at $721,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Appian by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 198,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,932,000 after purchasing an additional 89,819 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Appian by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 595,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,087,000 after purchasing an additional 112,399 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.37% of the company’s stock.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.