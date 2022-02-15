Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems lowered its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 913,070 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 368 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 6.1% of Kentucky Retirement Systems’ investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Apple were worth $129,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,238,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in Apple by 68.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 583,160 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $79,861,000 after purchasing an additional 237,361 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the 2nd quarter worth $1,808,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Apple by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,108,105 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $425,686,000 after purchasing an additional 317,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Apple during the 2nd quarter worth $271,000. 56.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL traded up $2.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $171.37. 1,547,298 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,375,625. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.26, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.93. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.21 and a 12 month high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.57%.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. New Street Research upgraded shares of Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.48.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

