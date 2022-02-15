Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Stock Position Decreased by Capital Research Global Investors

Capital Research Global Investors cut its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,276,873 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 73,345 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings in Applied Materials were worth $550,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 2.5% in the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 0.7% in the third quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 11,065 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,424,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total value of $45,837,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $197.00 target price for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $131.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $117.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $148.08 and its 200-day moving average is $142.10. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.50 and a 52-week high of $167.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 52.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.98%.

Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

