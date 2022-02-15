Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target Lowered to $175.00 at B. Riley

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its price target decreased by B. Riley from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AMAT. Bank of America lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $197.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $166.80.

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $131.86 on Monday. Applied Materials has a one year low of $105.50 and a one year high of $167.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $148.08 and its 200 day moving average is $142.10. The stock has a market cap of $117.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 52.64%. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Applied Materials will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 14.98%.

In other news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total transaction of $45,837,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1,538.5% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 213 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 70.9% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the third quarter valued at $30,000. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

