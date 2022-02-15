AppLovin (APP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

AppLovin (NYSE:APP) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AppLovin stock opened at $70.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85. AppLovin has a 1 year low of $49.41 and a 1 year high of $116.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.35.

Several research analysts have issued reports on APP shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of AppLovin from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Cannonball Research began coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $128.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.73.

In related news, major shareholder Denali Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 8,410,000 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.51, for a total value of $677,089,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Pride Holdings Ltd Angel sold 31,381 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.43, for a total transaction of $3,339,879.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,740,293 shares of company stock worth $706,244,930. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APP. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of AppLovin by 462.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,474,000 after purchasing an additional 50,832 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of AppLovin by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 148,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,012,000 after purchasing an additional 18,204 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of AppLovin by 1,433.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 11,696 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in AppLovin during the 4th quarter worth $500,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in AppLovin by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 4,378 shares during the last quarter. 38.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

