AppLovin (APP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

AppLovin (NYSE:APP) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
AppLovin stock opened at $70.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85. AppLovin has a 1 year low of $49.41 and a 1 year high of $116.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.35.
Several research analysts have issued reports on APP shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of AppLovin from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Cannonball Research began coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $128.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.73.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APP. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of AppLovin by 462.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,474,000 after purchasing an additional 50,832 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of AppLovin by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 148,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,012,000 after purchasing an additional 18,204 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of AppLovin by 1,433.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 11,696 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in AppLovin during the 4th quarter worth $500,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in AppLovin by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 4,378 shares during the last quarter. 38.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
AppLovin Company Profile
AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.
