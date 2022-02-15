Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) SVP Celina M. Scally Sells 1,300 Shares

Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) SVP Celina M. Scally sold 1,300 shares of Apria stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.22, for a total transaction of $48,386.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

APR opened at $37.21 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.32 and a 200-day moving average of $34.07. Apria, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.07 and a 1-year high of $40.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Apria by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,967,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,147,000 after buying an additional 819,967 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Apria by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,909,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,262,000 after buying an additional 789,919 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its position in shares of Apria by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,655,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,979,000 after buying an additional 238,095 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Apria by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 880,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,718,000 after buying an additional 345,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Apria by 193.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 561,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,731,000 after purchasing an additional 370,519 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have commented on APR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group lowered shares of Apria from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Apria in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Apria from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.07.

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

