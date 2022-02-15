Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $180.80.

Several analysts recently commented on APTV shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Aptiv from $217.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Aptiv from $200.00 to $179.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $185.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.98, for a total transaction of $938,513.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP William T. Presley sold 994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.02, for a total transaction of $167,011.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,324 shares of company stock worth $2,805,552 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 1.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,802 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 0.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,396 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 1.1% during the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 7,172 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Aptiv by 1.1% in the third quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,316 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Aptiv by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,365 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aptiv stock traded up $6.65 on Thursday, reaching $143.25. 93,222 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,097,067. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $152.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Aptiv has a fifty-two week low of $127.63 and a fifty-two week high of $180.81.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 3.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aptiv will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

